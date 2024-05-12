Ghana has today joined the rest of the world in celebrating Mother’s Day.

The day is being marked with joy, love, and appreciation for mothers across the nation, recognising their invaluable contributions to families and society.

The day will be filled with various activities across the country, with families taking time to honour and express gratitude to their mothers.

From breakfast in bed to heartfelt messages on social media, the nation will be abuzz with love and appreciation for mothers.

Meanwhile, a special event will be held by Citi TV and Citi FM later in the day to celebrate mothers. The Mother’s Dinner, part of the ‘Family Month’ activities, will be held at the Alisa Hotel Pavilion in North Ridge.

The event promises an evening of elegance, fine dining, and entertainment dedicated to celebrating mothers.

The dinner will begin at 4 pm, with guests enjoying the golden hues of the sunset while savouring a specially curated menu.

The event will feature live music from the Nkyimkyim Band and a range of activities designed to pamper and appreciate mothers.

