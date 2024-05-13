The Executive Director of Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs), has been elected the Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa.

She was elected by delegates at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa held in Accra, Ghana.

COP Maame Tiwaa succeeds the Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission of Seychelles who was elected chairperson of the Association 13th Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa held at Seychelles.

In her acceptance speech, she underscored the need for leaders of the representing countries to continue aggressively fighting graft within their respective jurisdictions.

“It is undeniable that corruption remains one of the most significant impediments to the development and progress of our nations. It undermines the rule of law, erodes public trust in institutions, and perpetuates inequalities and injustice. As leaders in the fight against corruption, we have a solemn duty to confront this menace head-on, with unwavering resolve and steadfast commitment”, she disclosed.

She promised to give her best as Chairperson of the association and called for close collaboration in the realization of the vision of the group.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all member agencies for entrusting to me this responsibility. Be assured, that I do not take this trust lightly and for granted. I pledge to serve with integrity, impartiality, and diligence, always mindful of the immense responsibility that comes with this role. Together, we must redouble our efforts to strengthen anti-corruption frameworks, enhance cooperation and collaboration among agencies, and foster a culture of accountability at all levels of society. We must leverage technology and innovation to bolster our investigative capacities and ensure that those who engage in corrupt practices are swiftly brought to justice.

“Furthermore, I recognize the importance of engaging with civil society, the private sector, and international partners in our collective endeavour to combat corruption. Their insights, expertise and support are invaluable as we work to build a more transparent future for all Africans”, she stressed

On her vision for the next year as Chairperson, she said “ Over the next year, I pledge to work tirelessly with each of you to: Foster collaboration and knowledge sharing, Enhance our collective capacity to combat corruption, Support innovative solutions and best practices, Together, we will drive progress, learn from each other’s successes and challenges, and create a stronger, more resilient Commonwealth Africa network”

She used the opportunity to thank delegates for offering her the unwavering opportunity to serve and promised to give her best with courage, determination and hope.