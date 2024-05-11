The Ministry of Education (MoE) has refuted claims that Ghana’s secondary education is 137th out of 167 countries, describing it as inaccurate and misleading.

This rebuttal follows a report that placed Ghana’s secondary education at the 137th position out of 167 countries, according to the Legatum Prosperity Index.

In a statement sighted by Citi News on Saturday, the MoE clarified that “The Legatum Prosperity Index is a comprehensive framework designed to evaluate countries based on their efforts to enhance residents’ well-being, encompassing both economic and social dimensions. While it assesses nations across 12 key pillars of prosperity, secondary education is not part of its metric.”

The MoE explained that the Index takes into account factors such as economic quality, governance, social capital, investment environment, enterprise conditions, infrastructure, market access, living conditions, health, and education at various levels.

“Therefore, the assertion that Ghana’s secondary education was ranked 137th out of 167 countries within this framework is inaccurate and misleading. The most recent report, from 2023, positions Ghana at 98th out of 176 countries, showcasing a significant improvement from its 2013 ranking of 101,” it added.

The MoE emphasised that, contrary to the misleading report, Ghana’s overall prosperity has been on an upward trajectory, indicating positive advancements across multiple sectors, including education.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital