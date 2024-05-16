The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a notice about impending weather disturbances set to sweep across the country on Thursday, May 16.

Their morning forecast pinpointed the arrival of dual rainstorms, with the Nigerian storm projected to make landfall around 9:30 am.

Regions along the coast and in the north are anticipated to bear the brunt of heavy downpours, accompanied by robust winds and thunderous conditions.

The statement elaborated, “A rainstorm that is moderately producing thunderstorms with rain over northern Benin into Togo is expected to drift further westwards to affect the northern half of Ghana. However, a separate rainstorm observed over Nigeria is also expected to propagate westwards to affect the coastal and middle sectors of the country.”

GMet emphasised the heightened risk of flooding and wind damage, urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.