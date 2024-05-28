The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is arguing that the conduct of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, asking a witness to fabricate evidence to deceive a court constitutes perjury.

The party contends that Godfred Dame has undermined the judicial justice administration process in this country.

This comes on the back of allegations by Richard Jakpa, the third defendant in the ambulance case, against Mr. Dame. Jakpa claimed in court that Dame had repeatedly sought his help to implicate the Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, May 28, Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said Mr. Dame’s conduct is criminal and punishable by law.

“Godfred Dame violently violated the Legal Professional Code of Ethics Rule 2020 L.I 24, 23 in many ways. Professional misconduct on the part of no less a person than the Attorney General who was the leader of the bar, bears a high responsibility to adhere to the rules of ethics of the legal profession is reprehensible and unpardonable.”

“The Minister of Justice fabricating evidence to prevent the cause of justice… The AG sought to undermine the justice administrative system of the country. This conduct of Godfred Dame constitutes the offence of perjury.”

