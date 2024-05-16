Parliament’s Ranking Member on the Environment, Science, and Technology Committee, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, says the government must be blamed for Accra’s perennial flooding.

The Lower Manya Krobo lawmaker contends that the government must invest in the construction of storm drains to ensure that flooding is curbed in the capital.

This follows the flooding situation on the Mallam-Weija road on Monday, May 13, which resulted in a massive gridlock lasting until the dawn of Tuesday, May 14.

In a Citi News interview, Mr. Okletey Terlabi stressed that the vegetation in parts of the capital must also be protected to help control flooding.

“We blame the government. Everything goes down to what the government is doing to save the city. That is not to say that we cannot have an overflow of the storm drains like we had three days ago but that should not create a problem for us in Accra.

“And then the other thing is that we also need to look at the green belt that we have. When you move between Achimota and the Aburi mountains, you will realise that there are a lot of developments going on over there but [the question is] are they planned?”

