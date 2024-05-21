The Majority Caucus in Parliament has disclosed that the government has paid contractors in excess of GH¢6 billion within the last two months.

This follows a claim by the Minority Caucus that the government borrowed GH¢7 billion from the Treasury Bill market to pay contractors.

Although the claim has been denied by the Chamber of Construction Industry, the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, in his remarks on the floor of Parliament, affirmed that the payment was made to contractors, which he said has led to the resumption of stalled road works.

“In the last two months, the government has paid contractors in excess of GH¢6 billion. I repeat, GH¢6 billion. These monies, Mr. Speaker, paid contractors have enabled them to get back to the roads. We know what is happening in our constituencies. We know that contractors are back on site. Roadworks are ongoing.”

