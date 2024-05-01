The Government through the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has released GH¢170, 775,035.07 to mixed tiers of healthcare providers across the country.

In a statement signed by the acting Chief Executive of the authority, Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, noted that this payment, released on April 30, 2024, covers predominantly claims of January and February 2024 for lower-tier facilities who form the majority of healthcare providers and up to November 2023 for upper tier facilities and healthcare providers.

“This is in fulfilment of the NHIA’s mandate and ensures the continued provision of quality healthcare services to all citizens,” the authority stated.

Below is the full statement by the NHIA

