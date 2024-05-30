Internet users in Ghana can now look forward to faster and more affordable mobile data as the government has announced plans to roll out the 5G network within the next six months.

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, made this announcement at a press conference on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

She disclosed that Next-Gen InfraCo (NGIC), the company awarded the 5G license in Ghana, is expected to launch the internet services across the country within the specified period, followed by expansion to other parts of Africa.

NGIC, she explains, is a consortium formed between the government of Ghana and seven other partners.

They are; Ascend Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, and Tech Mahindra and two telcos – AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana.

Global tech giant, Microsoft, according to the minister has also expressed interest in the project and discussions will soon begin.

The Minister of Communication and Digitalisation added that the company will be the first 5G Mobile Broadband Shared Infrastructure Entity to build a nationwide 4G/5G network.

The aim of the introduction of the 5G internet services is to boost the digital agenda drive in Ghana’s education, healthcare, and digital payment transactions, thereby reducing the digital divide and promoting financial inclusion.

“NGIC’s equity will be held by the public of Ghana, Ascend Digital, K-NET, all mobile operators in Ghana and other private investors including the technology providers who may wish to join the consortium,” she stated.

Additionally, the multiplayer partnership will support NGIC in the entire deployment of network infrastructure and associated services, as communications service providers (CSPs) are looking to address enterprise and consumer markets with enhanced digital services.

