The Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickson Amiss Thomas Mitchell has arrived in Ghana ahead of the opening of the 3iAfrica Summit.

He was received by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and other state protocols from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The three-day Summit to be hosted by the Bank of Ghana and the Monetary Authority of Singapore seeks to drive digitization and technology in the financial sector to enhance inclusion.

The 3i Africa Summit stands as a ground-breaking global gathering – uniting leaders from government, business, investors, and academia in a collective effort to deliberate and collaborate on unleashing the continent’s digital economic potential empowered by Fintech.

It will be held from Monday 13th May to Wednesday 15th May 2024 at the Accra International Conference Centre. It’s under the theme, Unleashing Africa’s FinTech and Digital Economic Potential.

