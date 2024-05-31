As Ghana continues to celebrate its music heritage, Guinness has partnered with Charter House, the organizers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), as the official beverage partner of the award scheme.

This partnership underscores Guinness’s commitment to supporting and uplifting music talent while providing memorable experiences for music lovers across the country.

The TGMAs, one of the most anticipated events in Ghana’s entertainment calendar, showcases the very best in Ghanaian music, honoring the artists, producers, and industry professionals who have made significant contributions to the music industry. As the official beverage partner, Guinness will bring its unique boldness to the annual celebration.

Estella Muzito, Marketing and Innovation Director at Guinness Ghana said: “We are thrilled to be the official beverage partner of the TGMA. Music and beverages share a deep cultural bond, both being essential elements in celebrations, gatherings, and expressions of artists. This universal language of music brings people together, and Guinness has always been about celebrating the bold and extraordinary. This partnership is a perfect blend of our shared values, and we look forward to an unforgettable season of music, culture, and celebration.”

“We recognize the power of music in shaping culture and identity, and we are dedicated to playing our part in the growth and development of the Ghanaian music industry,” Marketing and Innovation Director added. “Our collaboration with the Ghana Music Awards is just the beginning of our long-term commitment to celebrating and investing in the incredible talent found here in Ghana.”

Guinness’s partnership will include exclusive experiences for attendees, including premium lounges, special performances, and the opportunity to enjoy the iconic stout.

Join Guinness and the entire music community on June 1, 2024 for a night of spectacular performances, heartfelt tributes, and the recognition of excellence at the TGMA.