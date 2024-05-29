The first batch 427 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj have been airlifted from Tamale International Airport to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The number forms part of about 4000 people expected to be airlifted to Mecca for this year’s hajj.

As part of the pillars of Islam, Muslims are required to at least embark on a pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime.

Yearly, millions of Muslims around the world travel to Mecca to perform Hajj, with this year’s Hajj ticket costing about GHC 75,000 per passenger.

The first of nine flights scheduled for this year’s Hajj, departed from the Tamale International Airport in the Northern Region, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, with the last of 4 flights departing from Tamale expected to leave on Friday.

Addressing the pilgrims, the Board Chairman of the Hajj Board, Ben Abdallah Banda impressed upon the pilgrims to be on the watch out for people who will embark on the journey without going through the legal process but need a place to stay for the period.

“We know a lot of people didn’t do business with the Ghana Hajj board, they went on their own, they didn’t take visas from the board and some of them as were airlifted to Saudi Arabia, they’ll come and plead with us to give them accommodation where we sleep.”

“I want to plead with you that it is illegal to help this people. Let’s try to be good ambassadors and whatever you may need in Mina or Mecca, the team from the Hajj Board will be there to help you “

He assured the pilgrims of all arrangements in place to make their stay comfortable.

“Your accommodation is ready and you’re going to be given two square meals a day”.

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Saibu who opened this year’s Hajj, tasked the pilgrims to represent the country well with their best behaviour during their stay. He further wished them a peaceful and successful trip.

