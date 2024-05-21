Nollywood legend, Yul Edochie has explained why he didn’t attend the funeral of late colleague actor Jnr Pope.

The 43-year-old actor died alongside four others on April 10 when their boat capsized in the Anam River while returning from a movie shoot.

His burial service was held at St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, Ukehe, in Enugu State on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Many Nigerian actors and celebrities thronged the late actor’s funeral service to pay their last respects but Yul Edochie was absent despite being a close friend of the deceased

Explaining his absence, Yul Edochie said he had a secret conflict with his late colleague.

According to the celebrated Nollywood actor, he used to be good friends with the late actor until a disagreement ensued between them.

“I didn’t want to say anything until his burial. I know many asked why I wasn’t there. Why I haven’t said anything about it since? I took him like a brother and good friend. I was there for him when he needed me.

“But he stabbed me in the back, repeatedly,” he said

Yul Edochie added that he will soon bring out the full details of their turmoil for “others to learn from it.”

