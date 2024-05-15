Sheikh I.C Quaye, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central, has stated that Henry Quartey, the constituency’s Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming December elections, has acknowledged his role in his success.

This statement comes after a period of reconciliation between the two, following initial criticisms from I.C Quaye towards Quartey, his former personal assistant, for being disrespectful.

In an interview conducted in Accra on Wednesday, Quaye stated, “What has changed is this, that God created us to see light, and then come out of darkness. And the point is that what the whole world wanted him [Henry Quartey] to do, he has done so.”

“He has shown respect to me. He has shown that besides God, I’m the one who actually who got him whatever he’s enjoying today. That is what has brought us together.”

Meanwhile, I.C Quaye has pledged his full support for the Interior Minister in the forthcoming December elections.

