Highlife superstar, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr has tied the knot with Theresa in a colourful ceremony on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Mrs Akwaboah looked stunning in a corseted kente gown featuring hand-beaded red, blue, and yellow patterns.

She wore a 360 frontal lace wig ponytail with a portion of the hair styled to create a fringe on the right side of her face.

The ends were curled and styled in a bun and her neatly done makeup complemented her skin tone and highlighted her facial features.

On the other hand, Mr Akwaboah was dressed in a white Agbada with green and yellow embroidery.