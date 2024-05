A leading member of the Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye has been arrested by the Police over his claim that he detonated dynamites in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Elections.

Mr Adorye made the claim during a radio interview in Accra which has since gone viral. According to him, the dynamite was detonated to help the NPP win the 2016 elections.

He is currently in custody, and according to sources, will appear before the court on Thursday.