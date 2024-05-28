Former Director General of the Ghana School of Law, Kwaku Ansa-Asare, has stated that he feels vindicated in his earlier prediction that the Akufo-Addo-led government would be characterised by nepotism and suffocated with scandals.

Speaking to Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Monday, May 27, Ansa-Asare said his forecast seven years ago has come to fruition.

“When Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over some seven years ago, I was interviewed and I said that I can predict that the administration will be suffocated by scandals and I have been proven right.

He further added, “My apprehension is that the man in charge of the government had too many friends and I saw that it was going to be a government of family and friends and it turned out to be a government of friends.”

He added that the government is dented with so many scandals so much that one will think it is a requirement for an appointee to be involved in one or two cases to be given a chance to serve.

“In this country, our culture is that when you are in business with your family and friends, nothing gets done rightly so from time to time, I remember whispering into the ears of someone who easily has access to the president to advise him on some of these things because if you look at the people who have been appointed as ministers, quite a number of them have cobwebs in their drawers and it is like one of the conditions for appointment is that you must have soiled your hands.”

