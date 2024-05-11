Acclaimed Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah better known as Afronitaaa has said that it is her wish the government supports her dance school.

Afronitaaa and her protégé Abigail made Ghana proud with their thrilling performance at the Britain’s Got Talent audition.

Their energetic routine earned them a standing ovation from the judges and the audience, showcasing Ghana’s vibrant dance scene on a global stage.

In an interview with Citi TV, Afronitaaa passionately advocated for government investment in her dance school.

‘’Anyway the government can support me I would be grateful … but for now, concerning the BGT the votes – when it gets to that stage … I just started my dance school, for kids, so if the government can support me so I can train street kids who can’t afford my dance school”. She said

Meanwhile, the Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture Mr Andrews Egyapa Mercer hosted Afronitaaa at his office on Friday, May 10.

Not only did they familiarise themselves and exchange pleasantries, but Mr Mercer also shared some words of encouragement and support.

The parents of the dance star and high-profile personalities, including the Deputy Minister of Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey, were present at the meeting.

Watch the interview below