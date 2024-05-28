Iconic female rapper Eno Barony, also known as the Rap Goddess, has shared how her father reacted after seeing her perform on TV for the first time when she was 15 years old.

Eno Barony is known for her hit songs, ‘God Is a Woman’ ‘Wats Ma Name’ and ‘Tonga’, the remix of the track “Tonga” by Joey B ft Sarkodie in 2014.

In 2021, she became the first female artiste in Ghana to win the Rapper of the Year award at the 3Music Awards.

She also won ”Best Rap Performance Of The Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards [VGMA] now Telecel Ghana Music Awards [TGMA]

Speaking in an exclusive interview on The Chat – an entertainment and lifestyle show hosted by Ekow Koomson on Citi TV, Eno Barony who was answering a question in line with how her father – a reverend Minister reacted when he saw her rapping for the first time shared her ordeal :

“I popped up on TV one Saturday …My Dad was sleeping in the living room and I think I went for a competition so my side of the competition was used for the advert…My dad was asleep and my whole family we were watching ..everybody was watching because I was 15 and my dad just woke up and asked: Whose voice is that? but then it was done and they wrote showing this and every Saturday at 5 pm” She said

The ‘God Is a Woman’ rapper continued, “It was a Saturday Morning … so at 5 pm he sat and watched me perform… after that, I was lashed because I was a reverend Minister’s daughter and I went to do rap music wearing a short skirt”.

Known in real life as Ruth Nyame Adom, Eno Barony stressed that even though her father is proud of her for being a celebrity, “my dad will still tell you Jesus is the only celebrity I know”.

