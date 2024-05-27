The founder and leader of the Movement for Change Alan Kyerematen has stated that his government will establish a fixed exchange rate regime for import duty payments for a period not exceeding six months in Ghana.

This policy, which will be implemented as part of his first-year Economic Recovery Plan, will reduce the high level of imported inflation in the economy.

Alan also asserted that fixing the foreign exchange rate for calculating import duties in our local currency will significantly enhance stability and predictability in Ghana’s business environment and boost economic prosperity for all.

Mr. Kyerematen presented this policy solution during a high-level meeting with members of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) at the Coconut Groove Hotel in Accra on 23rd May 2024.

The former Trade and Industry Minister assured the members of the AGI that his government would provide the Ghanaian private sector with the needed support, including but not limited to fiscal incentives, to drive his Great Transformational Plan for the country.

Mr. Kyerematen further outlined his plan of action for boosting enterprise development in Ghana through trade, industry, agriculture, and ICT. Mr Kyerematen’s expertise within enterprise development is grounded in decades of experience as the Regional Director for Enterprise Africa and the founding Managing Director of the EMPRETEC Foundation where he helped establish hundreds of enterprises across 13 Sub-Saharan African countries.

Alan was also one of seven International Consultants invited by the Nelson Mandela Government to chart a national plan for enterprise development in newly independent South Africa.

Similarly, Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson, who led AGI between 1999 and 2005, stated that many flourishing indigenous businesses currently operating in Ghana owe their successes to the mentorship provided by the EMPRETEC Foundation in the 90s.

He admonished local business owners who are facing challenges due to the current poor leadership to support Alan’s historic bid to become the president of Ghana.

Dr. Kludjeson noted “I have no doubt that 50% of the challenges of this Nation will be addressed under an Alan Kyerematen Presidency. That is who he is and what he has been doing throughout his business and political career”.

Mr Kyerematen was accompanied by some senior members of the ARC and Movement for Change, including Dr. Abu Sakara Foster, Hon. Saddique Boniface, Mr Akwasi Addai Odike, Mrs. Augustina Cudjoe and Mr. Henry Asante.

He requested the support of business owners in Ghana to make him the first Independent President of Ghana to make Ghana arise again.