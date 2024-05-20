Senior Resource Manager and Engineer at GE Vernova, a global energy company, Daniel Appiah is set to attempt breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest speech marathon on Thursday, June 25, at the World Trade Center in Accra.

The current record is held by Ananta Ram KC, a Nepalese motivational speaker, who spoke for 90 hours and 2 minutes.

Speaking to the press at a soiree held at the Stanbic Incubator Conference Hall, Silver Star building, Accra, Daniel Appiah who is also a motivational speaker and author said his record attempt aims to inspire the youth

According to him, he is extremely optimistic that he will be able to exceed the record by speaking for 100 hours, 10 minutes, and 10 seconds.

The Speech-a-thon attempt will take place at the World Trade Centre in Accra on June 25, 2024.

