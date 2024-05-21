Indiana University (IU) has lauded former Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Kwesi Yankah during the launch of IU’s sixth global office in Accra.

The private reception brought together educationists and high profile personalities, to celebrate the establishment of the IU’s outfit and recognise the efforts of the renowned author and academician, in the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Professor Yankah expressed elation regarding the honour bestowed on him by the IU.

“I am overwhelmed by this honour but also a little sad that it took a university from outside Ghana, from outside Africa to come and do these honours.

“That’s all I can say at the moment but I am so happy that at least somebody recognised the modest role that we have been playing in scholarship, within Ghana here, in Africa and beyond Africa. I’m so happy”, Professor Yankah stated.

The Interim Vice president for International affairs of Indiana University, Hilda E. Kahn also urged the youth to transcend their boundaries and toe the line of personalities like Professor Kwesi Yankah.

“My greatest advice to students is to dream big and transcend boundaries. To not be afraid to step out of your zones of comfort and to think globally, and have a sense of responsibility, that is as local as it is as global.” She stated.

