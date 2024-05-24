The High Court in Accra has rendered moot an application for an injunction seeking to prevent organisers of the #DumsorMustStop vigil from converging at the Revolution Square, opposite the Jubilee House after it emerged that organisers have already amended their gathering point and route for the vigil.

In an earlier engagement with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, the conveners disagreed on the starting point for their protest.

The police later filed an injunction against them, stating that the location was close to a security installation.

In court on Friday, May 24, the case was withdrawn to accommodate the new amendment to the venue.

One of the convenors of the vigil, Selorm Dramani Dzramado told the media that they have decided to amend the venue for the vigil in consonance with the Public Order Act.

“We told the public why we chose the Revolution Square because it holds a certain historical significance and its proximity to the Presidency so the police insistence on us changing the venue, we complied with Article 41(i) of the Constitution which says that the citizens of Ghana must always cooperate with the lawful agencies in the maintenance of law and order to write a letter to the police to announce the change of venue and date.”

He added that the court is yet to give the green light for the vigil and that “there is going to be a meeting with the police and so this thing [processes for the vigil] is going to start afresh.”

