Mr. Sharaf Mahama, a former professional football player and sports enthusiast, has secured a licensed FIFA agent certificate following the examinations organized by FIFA for the accreditation and licensing of FIFA Football Agents worldwide.

This remarkable feat makes him a licensed and official FIFA Football Agent for the scouting, promotion, and development of football talents both locally and internationally.

In a remark on his passing of the rigorous and competitive FIFA examinations, Mr. Mahama noted “I am delighted at this achievement as it will help accelerate my commitment to the promotion of sports particularly football in Ghana.”

Mr. Mahama, who has been a great sports enthusiast and promoter over the years, noted, “I am not new to football. I have been involved actively as a player and through my foundation, the Sharaf Mahama Foundation. This license gives me the platform to officially identify young football talents and connect them to global footballing opportunities.”

Sharaf Mahama is the son of former President John Dramani Mahama and the Chief Executive Officer of the Sharaf Mahama Foundation, a foundation devoted to the promotion of community development through sports, health, and education in Ghana.