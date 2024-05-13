Joycelyn Tetteh, the MP for North Dayi Constituency, has contributed GH¢60,000.00 to the creation of a Learning Resource Centre at Vapko Senior High School (SHS).

This contribution is intended to make the Learning Resources Centre operational to assist students in their educational endeavours.

The contribution was made on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the School’s Assembly Hall. It coincided with the peak of the Student Representative Council (SRC) Week Celebrations, which had the theme, “Achieving Academic and Moral Excellence: The Role of Students”.

The funds are anticipated to cover the cost of various items, including an Epson Projector EP-X06 (3600 Lumens), Universal Projector Mount, Projector Screen, Ubiquiti Unifi AC PRO Access Point, Ubiquiti Unifi WIFI 6 Long Range AP, CAT 6, 10 HP Elite Book, Haie 2.5HP Air Conditioner, Air Conditioner Hanger and switch, as well as labour and other incidental expenses.

At the event, Ms Tetteh advised the students against behaviours that could hinder improved learning outcomes. She stressed the importance of students taking their studies seriously and urged the teaching staff to give their utmost in educating the students.

Furthermore, the MP urged the students to utilize the Learning Resource Centre, which would be a valuable asset in their preparation for the WASSCE examinations.

The MP for North Dayi expressed her support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), advising students that John Mahama and the NDC have unmatched educational policies that will aid them in performing better. She emphasized the need for them “to vote out the NPP come December 7 polls.”

“Nana Addo/Bawumia government has destroyed the education sector and parents are now bearing the huge costs yet they always tout Free Education.”

The Headmaster and the student leadership expressed their gratitude to their MP for her maternal affection, support, unparalleled investments, and interest in improving quality education in her locality, promising to make judicious use of the money to actuate the vision of the Learning Resource Centre of the School.