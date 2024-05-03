Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has condemned the fatal shooting of a soldier at Millennium City in Gomoa East, Central Region, over a land dispute.

The military officer, believed to be in his late 30s, was shot dead, while two other officers with him managed to escape without injuries, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, around 4:20 pm.

Police have arrested a suspect, Benlord Ababio, for allegedly being involved in the shooting.

During the World Press Freedom Day 2024 commemoration at the Koforidua Technical University on Friday, May 3, the GJA President referred to the soldier’s murder as the “depth of insanity”.

“The media have the mandate to uphold the 1992 Constitution and that includes the human rights provisions under Chapter 5 of the Constitution. It is on the basis of such mandate that we totally condemn the recent killing of a soldier at Millennium City near Kasoa over a land dispute.

“To attack and kill a soldier without provocation is the depth of insanity any human being can sink to. Under normal circumstances, the military would have launched a reprisal attack on Millennium City by now, and whenever they did so, they were condemned for violating the rights of innocent people.”

He praised the military for showing restraint following the murder of their colleague and called on the public to respect security officers and avoid attacking them.

“While commending the military for exercising restraint in the face of extreme provocation, we call on the Police to investigate the matter as quickly as possible and prosecute the killer. We also appeal to the general public to respect security officers and refrain from attacking them,” he urged.

Mr. Dwumfour also urged Ghanaians to recognize and appreciate the efforts of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

“Let me take this occasion to urge all Ghanaians to appreciate officers of the Ghana Armed Forces, who have played an important part in our country’s stability. They also safeguard our country’s territorial integrity, and we must always support them.”

