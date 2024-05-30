KGL Foundation CEO committed to Ghanaians’ well-being, Adukrom health screening confirms

The KGL Foundation’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of Ghanaians was on full display at a health screening and blood donation exercise held at the Chief’s Palace Durbar Grounds in Adukrom.

The event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with residents and students from Nifa Senior High, Adukrom Presby Secondary Technical, J. Knol Vocational and Technical Institute, and Abiriw Presby Vocational and Technical Institute actively participating.

The presence of the Akuapem Nifahene, Osuodumgya Otutu Ababio V, the District Chief Executive of the Okere District, and the acting District Health Director, further solidified the importance of the initiative. Representing the KGL Foundation was Mr. Nii Ankonu Annorbah-Sarpei, the Programs Manager, who delivered a speech on behalf of the CEO, Mr. Elliot Dadey.

This impactful exercise serves as a prime example of Mr. Dadey’s dedication to social responsibility. The KGL Foundation, through its consistent organization of health screening and blood donation exercises, is making a significant contribution to improving public health across Ghana.

The KGL Foundation stands firm in its mission to empower Ghanaians and build a better future for all.