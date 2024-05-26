Highlife Musicians, KK Fosu and Bless are in critical condition after being involved in a fatal accident on the Apam – Winneba Road in the Central Region on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The incident occurred on the Accra-Apam highway as the duo travelled to Apam to perform at a wedding ceremony.

KK Fosu, known for his numerous hits, was accompanied by his colleague Bless, famed for the song “Cho Cho Mu Chu.”

The two musicians were in critical condition and were transferred from a health facility in the Central Region to a hospital in Accra.

John Claude Tamakloe, a freelance journalist who was also part of the entourage, died on the spot.

Their accident comes less than 24 hours after Kumawood star, Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lilwin, was also involved in a near-fatal accident.

The incident GhanaWeekend understands occurred around Amokom, a suburb of the Kumasi Metropolis in the early hours of Saturday, May 25, 2024.