The Member of Parliament for Buem and former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has described as saddening how the government is quick to use international challenges as an excuse but is reluctant to adopt international best governance practices.

Kofi Adams, on The Big Issue on Citi FM and Citi TV, said it was the reluctance of the government to uphold international best practices that led to the Minority Caucus staging a walkout when Parliament reconvened yesterday [Friday, May 17, 2024] following a petition by the Majority Caucus on May 3.

He told the host, Selorm Adonoo, that the government missed the opportunity to restructure and cut its size and expenditure but rather created new ministerial portfolios and sought the approval of some ministers and deputy ministers after the emergency reconvening.

“There was an opportunity for the president to restructure his government, as it is being done around the world. They are good at quoting problems that confront the world, but they are not good at adopting the best practices happening around the world. In neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire, when they were confronted with all the challenges, the president saw it necessary to reduce the size of the government, but in our case, the president is rather creating many more portfolios.”

“And so if you have an executive that wants to raise every international issue as if it were happening right here but doesn’t want to copy the best practices that are happening around the world, then we, as a responsible opposition, will not just sit idle and allow that to go on. We have to point it out to him.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital