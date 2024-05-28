The Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has expressed concern about the lack of safety gear provided to workers and the neglect by consultants overseeing these projects.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to health and safety standards at public works sites.

The Minister of Works and Housing, together with heads of various departments at the Ministry, embarked on a working visit to inspect ongoing flood control and public works in Kyebi, in the Eastern Region.

The Minister and his team inspected the Kyebi Bronikrom Habitat – Drainage Works, the Kyebi Council Area – Construction of a Modern Community Market Centre, and the construction site of the Eastern Regional Fire Service Academy.

Speaking during a working visit to inspect ongoing flood control and public works in Kyebi, in the Eastern Region, the Minister urged the Ministry’s Works Directorate to conduct regular site visits to ensure compliance with safety protocols.

“At some of the sites we visited, I’m sure you observed that they are not respecting the health and safety standards. This is despite repeated cautions from the assembly, consultants, etc. So, we are going to be tougher on all these contractors on-site who are supposed to comply. You should expect to see the Works Directorate at many of these construction sites, urging the consultants to stop contractors who are not complying. Because if they don’t comply, we will all be at risk, and workers on-site will be at risk.”

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah urged the Ministry’s Works Directorate at the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to conduct regular site visits to ensure compliance with safety protocols.

The Minister also advocated for resource funding to be allocated to the Ghana Hydro Fund for ongoing hydro projects in the country.

The Hydro Fund, which is set to be launched soon, will begin receiving contributions and significantly contribute to financing many ongoing hydrological projects.

The Minister and his team also paid a courtesy call on the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, at the Ofori Panin Fie. The Okyenhene urged the government to extend development to the far-reaching rural areas, highlighting the critical need for rural development in the country.

