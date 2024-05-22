Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) and Mastercard Foundation have announced the winners of the 2024 AgriTech Challenge Pro highlighting their commitment to develop the next generation of young Ghanaian entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector, with job readiness skills, for fulfilling and dignified work opportunities.

In attendance at the event were Mr. Benjmain Gyan-Kesse, the KIC Executive Director, Mr. Joe Mensah, Board Chair for KIC, representatives of the Mastercard Foundation as well as stakeholders from the youth development and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The winners were announced after a successful pitch competition held in Accra, where 35 teams presented their business pitch decks to a panel of judges. At the end of the competition, 24 teams received seed funding support to scale up and grow their business innovations.

The participating universities for this year’s Challenge include the University of Ghana (UG), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC), Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU), Takoradi Technical University (TTU), Ho Technical University (HTU), Koforidua Technical University (KTU), University of Development Studies (UDS), SD Dombo University of Business & Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS), and University of Energy and Natural Resource (UENR).

The Agri Tech Pro teams showcased their business ideas from product and service delivery for sustainable production to technological application, value addition, and eco-friendly packaging. The ideas from these young people are contributing to environmental responsibility and reducing the impact of agricultural activities on the environment.

The winning teams for the 10,000 USD Category include Aretha Forson (Takoradi Technical University); Bunny Bites (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology); Cas-Tech (Takoradi Technical University); DeliMush (university for Development Studies); Ghana Fert (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology); GreenHeart SE (Koforidua Technical University); Healthy Farmer (University for Development Studies); PaCo Paper (Koforidua Technical University); Rabitton ( University of Cape-Coast); Rijona Biochemicals ( University for Development Studies).

For following teams won USD15,000 each Agro KiniSols (Bolgatanga Technical University) and FreshLine Post-Harvest Solutions (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology).

In addition, UESD,20,000 each was awarded to following start-ups: DEECOM Nutrifoods (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology); Hullsnovation (University for Development Studies); Sunray (University for Business and Integrated Development Studies); Tekcycle (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology); FEEP Fibertech ( University of Energy and Natural Resources); and Harvest Ease Innovations (University of Energy and Natural Resources).

3 Farmate Robotics (University of Ghana); Green Husk Innovations (University for Development Studies); Sunify Solardry Technology ( University for Development Studies) each won USD30,000L while McHan Cosmetics (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology) and YARP Foods (University of Energy and Natural Resources) each was awarded USD35,000.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of Kosmos Innovation Center, Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, underscored the relevance of the competition in nurturing young entrepreneurs for the agricultural ecosystem. “Since its inception, the KIC AgriTech Challenge Pro has played a major role in shaping the mindset of young people about agriculture.

Every year, we focus on building viable businesses that have the potential to create economic empowerment for young people. KIC also provides the requisite training, tools, network, and resources to help these businesses thrive and grow”, said Benjamin Gyan-Kesse.

Mr. Gyan-Kesse reiterated the commitment of KIC and its partners to supporting initiatives geared towards unlocking the potential of youth to contribute to national development by leveraging on agriculture.

In his remarks, Mr. Gottfried Odamtten-Sowah, Head of Entrepreneurship at the Mastercard Foundation noted that collaboration and innovation in building the next generation of players for the agricultural sector are key to driving change and fostering growth in the nation’s agricultural space.

“We believe in supporting young people to find dignified and fulfilling work by nurturing innovation, fostering entrepreneurship, and providing opportunities for skill development for young people we achieve this ,” he added.

KIC remains committed to transforming the lives of young people by providing them with capacity-building and funding support to scale up their businesses.