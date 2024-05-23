The full report by audit firm, KPMG on the contract between the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) released by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, May 22 has disclosed that GRA paid SML a gross amount of GH¢1,400,202, 403.56 from 2018 to 2023.

The report confirmed the GH¢1,061,054,778.00 net amount paid to SML by GRA during the period as reported in a statement released by the Communications Director of the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, on Wednesday, April 24.

President Akufo-Addo ordered KPMG to audit the contract between the two entities on January 2, 2024.

The period for the audit’s conclusion was extended on January 24, 2024, from the initial date of Tuesday, 16th January 2024, to a new date of Friday, 23rd February 2024.

Many Ghanaians called on the president to make the findings of the report public which he finally did on Wednesday, May 22.

The report indicated that SML was paid GH¢454,860,396.27 (gross) for transaction audit and external price verification payments and GH¢945,342,007.29 (gross) for downstream petroleum measurement payments.

