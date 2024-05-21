The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ahafo Region has called on the Ghana Police Service to be fair in their investigations into the disturbances that occurred at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

A clash at the registration centre led to the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, who was subsequently granted bail.

The NDC, through its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, condemned the arrest and asked for accountability and transparency in the ongoing investigations.

Speaking at a press conference at Mim on Tuesday, May 21, the Ahafo Communication Director of the NDC, Apreku Lartey, also called on the Ghana Police Service to be fair as they investigate what led to the disturbances.

“If the Ghana Police Service fails to be fair and firm in confronting the issue that occurred at Kukuom in the Asunafo District, when the clock turns, the oppressed will become the oppressors. We demand the immediate arrest of the Ahafo Regional Minister because he was present and had a chat with the Anointing thugs, and we also demand the arrest of the DCE and the NPP parliamentary candidate for Asunafo South.

“We demand an apology and retraction from the Ghana Police Service for linking the NDC with a vigilante group.”

Mr. Lartey also noted that the party will resist any attempt by people who are planning on transferring their votes to the Ahafo Region.

“We have also gathered information that some people from the Ashanti Region are planning on transferring their votes to Ahafo, which we will not allow to happen.”

