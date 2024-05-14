One person has been arrested in connection with the disturbances that occurred at a limited voter registration centre in Kukuom in the Ahafo Region on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed in the area, leading to the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, who was subsequently released.

The NDC, through its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, condemned the legislator’s arrest and insisted that Collins Dauda committed no crime.

A police update on the incident announced the arrest of one “Muniru Muhammad who allegedly took part in the attack which led to the injury of one person at the Kukuom registration centre.”

Police in the update added that investigations are ongoing to arrest more persons suspected of being involved in the violence.

Below is the full update.

Following the incident which occurred at the Kukuom registration centre on Saturday 11th May 2024, the Ghana Police Service took immediate steps to restore calm on the same day, and the registration exercise has been progressing in a peaceful and orderly manner.

The ongoing Police investigation has led to the arrest of suspect Muniru Muhammad who allegedly took part in the attack which led to the injury of one person at the Kukuom registration centre.

The Police are also pursuing more suspects in the disturbance including those involved in the alleged assault on some three persons.

We want to assure the public that all suspects in these cases will be arrested and put before court to face justice.

