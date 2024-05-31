Popular Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has visited highlife icon KK Fosu at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after a fatal car accident involving the latter, colleague musician Bless and freelance journalist John Claude Tamakloe.

The accident occurred on Saturday, May 25, 2024, as the crew was en route to perform at a wedding ceremony.

According to the driver of the car Nana Obiri Yeboah, their Toyota Camry collided head-on with a Benz car

KK Fosu and Bless suffered broken legs, with the ”Chocho mucho” crooner’s injury particularly severe. The crash which occurred on the Accra-Apam highway resulted in the tragic death of John Claude Tamakloe.

During the visit, Kwaku Manu expressed his admiration for the UGMC’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and the high standard of medical care provided.

The celebrated Kumawood actor also acknowledged the importance of such a facility for the well-being of Ghanaians, especially in times of emergency and critical care. He praised former President John Mahama for constructing such a facility. Kwaku Manu accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goodies Music, Isaac Abeiku Aidoo, known popularly as Goodies Watch the video below