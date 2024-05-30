The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has added its voice to the growing calls for the resignation or dismissal of Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

This follows a leaked phone conversation in which Mr Dame appears to coerce Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing ambulance case, to implicate Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

In a statement, the Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson, condemned the Attorney General’s conduct, stating that it undermines the progress made in promoting social equality, preventing human rights violations, and promoting justice delivery.

The organization also expressed disappointment at the silence of the Ghana Bar Association and the Presidency, urging them to take a stance on the matter.

Dr. Ato Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister and current Minority Leader, is facing trial for his alleged role in procuring faulty ambulances for Ghana.

The case has sparked public debate, with many calling for the Attorney General’s resignation over his conduct.

ASEPA emphasised that the Attorney General’s actions have damaged Ghana’s reputation, undermining the trust of international organizations that annually provide millions of dollars in support to CSOs and Governmental Agencies.

“We are therefore adding our voice to the many voices calling on the AG to resign or be sacked by the President, a touted human rights lawyer who claims has fought on the side of people on the other side of the AG’s vicious venom. Even more worrying than the conduct of the Attorney General, is the silence of the Ghana Bar Association and the Presidency, reducing this troubling development to a banter between the two main political parties.”

“As a CSO we are aware of the millions of dollars international organizations spend in our Country every year to support CSOs and Governmental Agencies to promote social equality, prevent human rights violations and promote justice delivery, the AG’s conduct has therefore undermined the steady progress we have made in these areas of key interest to our development partners and the international community at large and therefore deserves nothing but utter condemnation from all including the Bar Association and other Stakeholders of the Judiciary.”

“It will be a further dent on the image of the Country if the Bar Association never finds its often skewed ruthless voice in this ongoing spectacle, everyone is watching”!!!

——————-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital