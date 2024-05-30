Prof Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, Lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law, has criticised Attorney General Godfred Dame following his leaked phone conversation with Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing Ambulance case.

In an audio conversation released by the opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr Dame attempts to coerce Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance case to implicate the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Dr. Ato Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister and current Minority Leader, is facing trial for his alleged role in the procurement of faulty ambulances for Ghana. The case has sparked public debate, with some calling for the Attorney General’s resignation over his conduct.

During an interview with Bernard Avle on Citi TV’s The Point of View, Prof Appiagyei-Atua stated that the Attorney General acted unprofessionally, causing embarrassment to himself and the office of the Attorney General.

He described the Attorney General’s behaviour as perjury, characterizing the situation as unfortunate.

Prof Appiagyei-Atua emphasised that the Attorney General’s attempt to intervene and persuade Mr. Jakpa, to alter the information related to the case in a way that would incriminate Ato Forson, was inappropriate and against professional conduct.

“I think it’s an unfortunate situation where the Attorney General has plunged himself into an embarrassment not only for himself personally but for the office of the Attorney General. There are a number of situations of what is captured on the tape indicates violations of the ethics of the profession, which may go into the realm of violation of the criminal law,” he said.

He stressed, “There was the issue about how the Attorney General was trying to intervene and to cause the 3rd defendant, Mr Jakpa to coerce him more or less to change the information written to the case in such a way that it will implicate the 1st defendant Ato Forson, who is the Minority Leader.

“So that he could be found culpable for the charges levelled against him. The way this was initially played out as part of the plea bargaining, certainly is not right, and it goes against the professional conduct.”

The University of Ghana lecturer questioned the motive behind Mr. Dame’s actions.

“He knew that what he was doing was wrong, but he wanted to do it for a particular motive that is not clear what the motive was. But certainly, he was acting in violation of the rules of the profession,” he said.

He stated that Mr. Dame was aware that his actions were wrong, but he proceeded with a certain unclear motive, thereby violating the rules of the profession.

“There are a number of stumbling blocks which clearly show that the Attorney General is not being truthful. Because in the plea bargaining process, the rules are clear. The plea bargaining process he tried to initiate was to cause somebody to lie and that is perjury.”

