Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Stephen Amoah, has urged stakeholders in the tourism industry to focus on domestic tourism as a strategy to stabilise the depreciating cedi.

The tourism sector is among the top four sectors that attract foreign exchange inflows into the country.

Speaking at the GIPC Quarter Two CEOs Breakfast Meeting in Accra on Thursday, Dr Amoah encouraged stakeholders to bolster local economic growth by adopting homegrown policies.

“One thing I have seen about Africa is that we have a lot of ideas but sometimes the global models control us too much. We need to build homegrown policy tools that specifically address our needs. So we need to do all these things and make sure that we all repent…let’s begin to show that high level of patronage and keep the money here.”

“We always talk about cedi, cedi, if we change dollars and go there why won’t the cedi suffer? But if you stay here the dollar people come, they will demand our currency. As a country, we have everything at our disposal to develop tourism because God has given us. God has endowed us,” he stated.