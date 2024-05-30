Celebrated actor cum musician, Lilwin born Kwadwo Nkansah has postponed the premiere of his movie, “A Country Called Ghana” in Sunyani.

Ahead of the premiere of the movie in Kumasi on Saturday, May 25, 2024, Lilwin and some members of his team were involved in a gory accident that led to the death of a 3-year-old boy Richard Tawiah Amponsah.

The death of the child has been condemned by many because to them it was avoidable if the comedian had slowed down and respected traffic regulations.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page, LilWin indicated that the decision to postpone the Premiere in Sunyani was made out of respect for the 3-year-old boy.

According to him, a new date would be communicated later. He used the opportunity to apologise to the public for their earlier statement which was deemed insensitive to the plight of the bereaved family.

The multifaceted celebrity also urged his fans to pray for him, his manager, and his security detail, who are currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Below is the full statement