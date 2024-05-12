Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma Central, has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to refrain from interfering with the Electoral Commission’s (EC) operations.

His plea comes amidst the ongoing controversy related to the limited voter registration exercise, which has been marked by challenges in the electoral process and subsequent criticism from the two major parties.

Mr Nartey shared his views on The Big Issue, hosted by Selorm Adonoo on Citi FM on Saturday.

He expressed confidence in the EC’s ability to function effectively if allowed to operate independently.

“But for me I think it is high time that these two political parties, both the NDC and the NPP allow the EC to do its work.”

“…The fact is that when we allow institutions to work, we don’t interfere in the works of the institutions, they operate and operate well,” he stated.

