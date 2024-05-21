The Electoral Commission (EC) has reported a total of 522,025 registered voters as of Sunday, May 19.

The commission detailed the distribution of voters across various regions: Greater Accra region recorded 74,420 voters, representing 14.3%; North East region had 14,147 voters, accounting for 2.7%; Upper East region registered 20,135 voters, making up 3.9%; and Northern region tallied 47,948 voters, comprising 9.2%.

This information was disclosed by Samuel Tetteh, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations at the EC, during a press conference in Accra on Tuesday.

He further noted that the Bono region had registered 20,886 voters (4%); the Bono East region had 18,861 voters (3.6%); the Volta region had 26,486 voters (5.1%); the Upper West region had 15,652 voters (3.0%); Eastern region had 48,563 voters (9.3%); Central region had 56,141 voters (10.8%).

Ahafo region had 10,861 voters (2.1%); Ashanti region had 90,480 voters (17.3%); Western North region had 16,225 voters (3.1%); Oti region had 14,844 voters (2.8%); Savannah region had 12,767 voters (2.4%); and Western region had 33,609 voters (6.4%).

In terms of gender distribution, Tetteh stated that out of the total registered voters, 246,455 were male (47.21%) and 275,570 were female (52.79%).

