The Ghana Police Service has interdicted three Police personnel, with immediate effect, over their failure to perform their duty professionally in the ongoing Limited Voter registration Exercise.

A Police statement disclosed that the affected Policemen, “Inspector Michael Addo, G/CONST, Eric Boakye and G/CONST, Michael Gyan on 11th May, 2024 failed to perform, in a proper manner, a duty imposed on them as officers in charge of security at the Electoral Commission Office at Adugyama in the Ashanti region when some persons attempted to disrupt the ongoing Limited Voter registration Exercise.”

The interdicted personnel will be taken through the due disciplinary process of the Police Service.

Meanwhile, the police has arrested the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Hon. Alhaji Collins Dauda, for his alleged involvement in the disturbances which occurred at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise, on Saturday 11th May 2024.

One person sustained an injury and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

In a brief statement, Police disclosed that they are in pursuit of other suspects in connection with the incident.