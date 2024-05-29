The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has firmly refuted claims of pledging to stabilize the faltering local currency within 100 days of taking office.

Contrary to reports that Mr Mahama made such a promise at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit, a statement released on Wednesday, May 29, signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Special Aide and Spokesperson, clarified Mr Mahama’s actual intentions.

She stated that Mr Mahama plans to initiate an urgent economic recovery and fiscal consolidation plan following a national economic dialogue, which will be held within the first hundred days of his tenure.

“Mr Mahama, with a deep understanding of the economic challenges confronting the country today, did not promise to stabilise the Ghana Cedi within 100 days. Instead, he laid out a comprehensive plan in his remarks at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit to address the challenges, demonstrating his grasp of the situation.

In his own words, Mahama stated, “Our number one priority will be stabilising the economy and restoring a stable currency. We will launch an urgent economic recovery and fiscal consolidation plan following a national economic dialogue to be held within one hundred days of assumption of office.”

The Mahama 2024 Campaign emphasised its steadfast commitment to transparent and responsible communication with Ghanaians.

Read below the statement by Mahama 2024 Campaign

He also emphasised the need for fiscal discipline and responsible economic management to

achieve currency stability. He highlighted measures such as pruning government expenditures,

preventing waste and corruption, and boosting revenues by expanding the tax net.

Additionally, he mentioned simplifying the VAT and streamlining its collection, abolishing the

e-levy, and reducing some burdensome taxes on businesses and households.

The Mahama 2024 Campaign reiterates its unwavering commitment to transparent and responsible communication with the Ghanaian people. We urge the media to accurately

represent the candidate’s statements in their reporting, ensuring the public is well-informed.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Special Aide & Spokesperson

