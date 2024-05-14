The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced a collaborative initiative with the Ministry of Works and Housing to address the recurring issue of flooding on the Mallam-Kasoa road.

The Mallam-Kasoa road, a major thoroughfare in the region, has been plagued by persistent flooding, causing significant disruptions to traffic and posing a risk to both motorists and pedestrians.

The flooding, often exacerbated by heavy rains, has been a longstanding issue for residents and commuters. On Monday, May 13, thousands of residents had to spend almost 9 hours in traffic after a heavy downpour.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Tuesday, after touring the flooded areas, the Roads Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye stated, “We at the Ministry of Roads, we are at the receiving end because of the activities [that] affected our road and that is why we came in. But what I can say is that we are going to collaborate with my sister Ministry, the Ministry of Works and Housing to address the challenge.”

He further pointed out that a comprehensive plan would be developed to outline all interventions by all stakeholders to ensure effective coordination.

“As a first step, the hydro officials are here. From here we are going to meet and draw up a plan to make sure that all the interventions that are being done by the respective infrastructure agencies are well coordinated to avoid what happened here last night,” he declared.

The Bantama MP added, “What I know is that because we didn’t have the full funding, the project was being done in phases as and when resources are available then we come and continue.”

