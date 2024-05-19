Manchester City have today won an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row after sweeping aside West Ham in a 3-1 win.

It is City’s sixth league title in seven seasons as they went on a sensational run of 10 consecutive wins in the final weeks of the season.

It extinguished Arsenal’s hopes of picking up their first Premier League title since the Gunners’ Invincible season in 2003/04.

Meanwhile, there were emotional scenes at Anfield as a sombre-looking Jurgen Klopp, dressed in a mournful black, led out Liverpool to You’ll Never Walk Alone for the last time.

The German blew kisses to the crowd at the final whistle as he won his last game in charge – the first Liverpool manager to do so since 1928 – in a 2-0 win over Wolves with Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah scoring the goals.

Mohammed Salah had a chance to add a third in the 68th minute but his curling effort was sensationally tipped over the bar by Wolves’ Portuguese stopper Jose Sa.

Cameras focused on Klopp ahead of kick-off as Liverpool supporters sang their pre-match anthem ahead of the final day clash with Wolves.

Klopp appeared visibly emotional on the touchline, with the 56-year-old trying to hold back tears.

In Manchester it was the blue half celebrating once again with newly crowned Player of the Season Phil Foden showcasing just why he should be the first name on the team sheet for England manager Gareth Southgate at the Euros this summer.

Foden fired Pep Guardiola’s side ahead after just 79 seconds with a rocket into the top corner to send the City faithful into hysterics.

And it looked like being a comfortable afternoon when Foden struck again 18 minutes later with a sweeping strike to take his tally for the season to 19 goals and send the Etihad Stadium into title party mode.

However, Mohammed Kudus’s spectacular overhead kick for West Ham two minutes before half time to ensure a nail-biting second half.

Any doubts were extinguished on the hour mark by Spanish midfielder Rodri whose 18 yard side-footed shot snuck under the the Hammers’ despairing goalkeeper Areola.

Erling Haaland should have made it four in the 84th minute but he misjudged the flight of a corner as the ball hit his shoulder and skewed wide from six yards out.

At the final whistle City fans stormed onto the pitch as a jubilant Foden told Sky Sports: ‘I think now we’ve got ourselves in the history books, no team has ever done it. You can see what it means to us and what it means to the fans.

‘Now we can say we are the first team to do it.’

Liverpool paid an emotional tribute to the departing Klopp on the Anfield pitch at the final whistle.

The match always promised to be an emotional occasion for Klopp and Liverpool fans as the legendary manager ends his nine and a half years in charge of the club.

Supporters had lined the streets around Anfield ahead of the match greet the team bus and show their support to Klopp.