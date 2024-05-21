Senior Resource Manager and Engineer at GE Vernova, a global energy company, David Appiah is making headlines with his ambitious goal to break the Guinness World Record for the longest speech marathon.

He will take the stage and attempt to inspire the youth with his motivational speaking skills on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the World Trade Centre in Accra.

With unvacillating confidence, Daniel Appiah believes he can surpass the current record by speaking for an impressive 100 hours, 10 minutes, and 10 seconds.

The current record is held by Ananta Ram KC, a Nepalese motivational speaker, who spoke for 90 hours and 2 minutes.

He announced his mission to attempt the Guinness World Record for the longest Speech Marathon at a press soiree on Friday, May 17, 2024, at the Stanbic Incubator Conference Hall, Silver Star building, Accra.

David Appiah joins Ghanaians Afua Asantewaa, Chef Faila, and one-year-old Eliam in attempting Guinness World Records in various disciplines.