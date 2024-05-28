The Ghana Chamber of Mines has announced the appointment of Michael Akafia as its new President, succeeding Joshua Mortoti.

Currently serving as Vice President of External Affairs at Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Akafia brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the mining industry.

With an extensive background in legal, compliance, and mining business, along with his strategic vision and leadership skills, Akafia is well-equipped to lead the Ghana Chamber of Mines during this pivotal time.

“We are confident that Michael Akafia will continue to advance the mission and vision of the Ghana Chamber of Mines,” said Sulemanu Koney, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

“His dedication to sustainable mining practices and his commitment to the economic development of Ghana will be invaluable as he takes on this new role.”

Akafia expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead the Chamber.

“I am honoured to accept this responsibility and to work with the esteemed members of the Executive Committee and Council to achieve the vision and mission of our Chamber. Together, we will continue to advocate for policies that support the growth of the mining sector and contribute to the prosperity of our nation.”

Michael Akafia succeeds Joshua Mortoti, who has resigned from Gold Fields Ghana. Mortoti’s leadership has been instrumental in advancing the Chamber’s objectives. The Chamber extends its heartfelt appreciation to Mortoti for his service and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

PROFILE OF MICHAEL AKAFIA

Michael Akafia studied International Commercial Litigation at the University College London, obtained an LLM in International Dispute Resolution from the Queen Mary University of London, an MBA(Finance) from the University of Ghana Business School, a certificate in Environmental Law from the University of Pretoria, Qualifying Certificate in Law from the Ghana School of Law, an LLB from the University of Ghana School of Law and a BA (Econs & Geog) from the University of Cape Coast.

Michael Akafia joined Gold Fields in 2010 and has been the Vice President and Head of Legal and Compliance since March 2015.

He has a multi-disciplinary background in law, economics, tax and finance and was licensed by Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission in 2009 as an Investment Advisor’s Representative and was admitted by the Chartered Institute of Taxation as a Tax Practitioner in 2016, licensed by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority as pensions funds trustee in 2014 and the Registrar of Companies as an Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor in 2023.

Michael Akafia has previously worked for SIC Financial Services Limited (SIC-FSL) as Head of Legal and Company Secretary, Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa, and Ankomah law firm as an Associate, and for Lawfields Consulting as Research and Legal Assistant.

He previously lectured business law and jurisprudence at Zenith University College and served on several Boards including Enterprise Tier 2 Pension Scheme.

He is a past Chairman of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee of the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

Ghana Chamber of Mines

The Ghana Chamber of Mines is the main minerals industry association in Ghana. The Chamber represents the collective interests of companies involved in mineral exploration, production, and processing in Ghana. Its member companies produce over 60 percent of Ghana’s mineral output. The Chamber has represented the industry’s interests since 1928.