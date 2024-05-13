The Minority in Parliament has rejected the appointment of Mr. Tweneboah Kodua Fokuo, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Manso Nkwanta, as the new Managing Director for the National Investment Bank (NIB).

The appointment, according to the Minority, raises serious concerns about the politicisation of State-Owned Enterprises and undermines public trust in the government’s ability to manage national resources effectively.

They argue that the appointment reflects a lack of integrity and suggests that the government and the Bank of Ghana have no desire to resuscitate the ailing bank.

“The National Investment Bank is distressed and on life support. It is in dire need of a management team with the requisite skills and competencies to engineer and manage a recovery programme of a medium-term nature,” said Dr. Kwabena Donkor, the Ranking Member of the Committee on Employment, Social Welfare and State-Owned Enterprises.

He added that “To appoint a Parliamentary Candidate six months into an election beggar’s belief.”

He, therefore, called on the President Akufo Addo-Bawumia government to reconsider this appointment and prioritise the integrity and business sustainability of the NIB.

“We urge the President Akufo Addo/Dr Bawumia government to reconsider this appointment and prioritise the integrity and business sustainability of the National Investment Bank. The appointment of a Parliamentary Candidate to a key banking position like this undermines public trust and confidence in the government’s ability to manage our national resources effectively.”

“We demand the reversal of this appointment and a more transparent and impartial selection process that prioritises merit, competence and meritocracy over political affiliation.”

