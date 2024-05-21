The Majority in Parliament has dismissed allegations by the Minority caucus that the government is recruiting New Patriotic Party (NPP) foot soldiers into the security services.

The Minority had claimed that 30 slots were allocated to all NPP Parliamentary Candidates for recruitment into the security services, aimed at compromising the December elections.

Deputy Majority Leader Patricia Appiagyei addressed journalists, stating that the claims are unfounded and aim to provoke tension and incite public disfavour against the government.

She emphasized that no Parliamentary candidate or Member of Parliament has been allocated recruitment slots into any security service.

Mrs. Appiagyei described the Minority’s claims as “mathematically and administratively ridiculous,” pointing out that the security forces traditionally accommodate 1000 to 1200 recruits annually, making it impossible to absorb 8000 recruits as suggested by the Minority.

She accused the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, of deliberately distorting reality and making malicious publications aimed at undermining the government’s integrity.

“It’s essential to clarify empathetically that no Parliamentary candidate or a member of parliament has been allocated any recruitment slot into any of our security services. These claims are not only false but are a desperate attempt by the minority to incite public disfavour of the government as we approach the 2024 general elections. The minority assertion that 276 NPP parliamentary candidates including 138 sitting MPs have each been given 30 recruitment slots is mathematically and administratively ridiculous.”

“To suggest that about eight thousand recruits could be absorbed into our security forces in the system that traditionally accommodates about 1000 to 1200 annually shows a profound misunderstanding of the operational and financial framework of our security services. The claims by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the minority leader are a deliberate distortion of reality and a malicious publication aimed at undermining the integrity of the government.”

