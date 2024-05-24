Effective 30th June 2024, scratch cards from MTN Ghana introduced in 2020 will be phased out. This means that customers who still have unused MTN scratch cards cannot recharge them after 1st July 2024.

In a statement released by the company on Thursday, May 23, 2024, Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, Samuel Addo noted that customers can redeem the value of their scratch cards via Credit transfer at any MTN Customer Experience Centre.

The company notes that the move is in line with MTN’s strategy to lead digital solutions in Ghana and beyond and aligns with the Government of Ghana’s digitalisation agenda.

He further stated that the phasing out of the scratch cards is one of the avenues to help them protect the environment, empower customers to drive digital usage and make customer service delivery more efficient.

In a statement, MTN encouraged customers to continue using existing digital channels including MoMo, Ayoba and myMTN app to recharge.

“As part of our commitment towards a clean environment, customers enjoy 50% bonus on all recharges done via Mobile Money.”